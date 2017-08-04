CHARITY SHIELD: Coleraine’s Josh Carson wants to see off Linfield in season opener

Josh Carson may have been part of the Linfield side which won three trophies last season, but he is out to put one over his old club on Saturday afternoon and bring silverware back to Coleraine.

The Bannsiders take on the Blues in the annual Charity Shield curtain-raiser at The Oval.

For Coleraine it is a chance to get some revenge on David Healy’s side following their Irish Cup final defeat at the end of last season.

For Carson though it is an opportunity to get the season up-and-running in some style.

“It’s always nice to pick up some silverware regardless of what it is.

“A win next week sets you off on the right foot for the league starting.

“We have a great incentive as we are playing the league champions, and if we can go out and give a good account of ourselves and win the game it will stand us in good stead for the season ahead.

“You could class it as another pre-season game, but we will be approaching as we would any competitive game.

“We want to get the momentum going straight away so we go into the game at Dungannon full of confidence.

“We need to win the first game, as it gets the points on the board and gets us moving in the right direction.”

Carson will prove a real attacking threat for the Bannsiders, and he was delighted to see the addition of another goal threat in the shape of Joe McCready arrive at the club.

“Joe took his two goals very well, you can see he’s going to be a real handful for defenders,” he said. “He plays a lot like Skinner (Eoin Bradley), the two of them are going to be a big assett for us.

“It’s obviously very disappointing to see him pick an injury, but hopefully he will bounce back quickly from it.”

And boss Oran kearney can’t wait to get started.

“I’m like most fans, I just want the season to be up and running again.

“We’re really looking forward to the game, there is also a trophy at stake and it’s one we will be trying our hardest to win.”