CHARITY SHIELD: Linfield see off Coleraine at the Oval

Coleraine 1 Linfield 3

Linfield started where they left off last season by lifting more silverware after beating Coleraine 3-1 in the Charity Shield at the Oval.

Last season's treble winners scored goals through Aaron Burns, Andrew Mitchell and Paul Smyth - while Coleraine's only reply came from Josh Carson.

David Healy's side won the League, Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield last season and they well placed to have another successful campaign in the coming months.

It was Linfield who had the first chance of the half in the third minute. Smyth's corner found the unmarked Aaron Burns - but he somehow headed wide.

Four minutes later Jamie McGonigle left Linfield's Niall Quinn for dead. His ball found Darren McCauley - who fired wide when well placed.

In the 15th minute the Blues went close again as Smyth's header was pushed away by Bannsiders Chris Johns.

Coleraine's Adam Mullan picked up the first card of the afternoon as he pulled down the advancing Smyth.

Oran Kearney's side took the lead in the 33rd minute through Carson. McGonigle turned the Blues defence. He fed Carson who finished past Linfield keeper Roy Carroll, It was a good finish from the former Linfield player.

The Blues nearly leveled three minutes later but Stephen Lowry missed the target when he should have done better. It was a let-off for the Bannsiders.

David Healy's side drew level in the 38th minute. Burns found Jordan Stewart. He returned it to Burns who lofted his shot over the advancing Johns to make it 1-1 at the break.

The second half started at a sedate pace and Linfield had the first real chance in the 57th minute. Jamie Mulgrew put Smyth through and ne looked set to score until defender Stephen O'Donnell got back to clear the danger.

In the 64th minute Linfield hit the woodwork. Stewart's cross was headed back across goal by Mark Haughey for Smyth to hit the bar with his header.

Coleraine had a great chance in the 72nd minute but O'Donnell's chance crept wide.

It was 2-1 to Linfield in the 74th minute. Kirk Millar's cross found Mitchell and he gave keeper Johns no chance. A good finish from the substitute.

Last year's treble winners Linfield made it 3-1 in the 79th minute. Robinson found Millar. He fed Smyth and the winger chipped the ball over the advancing Johns in the Coleraine goal and it was job done as the Blues won 3-1.

COLERAINE: Johns, Mullan, Harkin, Douglas, McCauley (Parkhill, 73mins), Bradley, Carson (M Kirk, 73mins), Lyons, O'Donnell, Traynor, McGonigle.

Subs not used: Ogilby, Parkhill, Kikr, Doherty.

LINFIELD: Carroll, Stafford (robinson, 45mins), Haughey, Lowry (Garett, 67mins), J Stewart, Burns (Mitchell, 67mins), Casement, Mulgrew, Quinn (C Stewart, 712mins), Clarke (Millar,45mins), Smyth.

Subs not used: C Stewart,

Referee: Tim Marshall