CLUB-BY-CLUB PREVIEW: Kearney’s goal to keep Coleraine on front foot

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has highlighted a positive approach as part of the club’s perfect start.

The Bannsiders sit as one of three sides with a maximum haul after three games ahead of playing host tonight to Warrenpoint Town.

“It is a great start but it doesn’t surprise me because we targeted that and you can’t be defeatist in this league,” he Kearney. “You can’t afford to lie down to anybody.

“I know a lot about Matthew Tipton and Warrenpoint Town, a good side who can cause teams a lot of problems.

“They have that winning habit after securing promotion last season and will be no pushovers, there never is in this league.

“We will treat them with the same respect we have the other three teams faced.”