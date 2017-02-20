FOOTBALL: Curtis’ goal sees off Bannsiders

Derry City 1-0 Coleraine

Derry City seen off an understrength Coleraine side at Maginn Park on Friday night, thanks to Ronan Curtis’ third goal of pre-season.

The talented striker, who signed a contract extension with City on Sunday, powerfully headed home Nicky Low’s delicious right wing cross.

Kenny Shiels gave new signing Mikhail Kennedy a debut as the striker came off the bench at half-time.

City went close to taking the lead on 15 minutes but Aaron McEneff’s long range drive, which had Coleraine keeper Chris Johns beaten, rattled the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken on 32 minutes as a quickly taken corner by Barry McNamee found Low and his right wing centre found Curtis at the back post, who showed great strength to plant his header past Johns.

Coleraine had a few half chances in the first half but they never tested City keeper Gerard Doherty.

However Doherty was called into action on 71 minutes as the Bannsiders were inches away from levelling things as City old-boy Darren McCauley, saw his close range header kept out by the Derry net-minder.

With their tails up Oran Kearney’s men had another effort at goal, this time midfielder Neil McCafferty, saw his 25 yard drive parried away by Doherty.

A super passing move on 90 minutes by City ended with Dean Jarvis’ cut-back finding Ben Doherty on the edge of the box and the midfielder’s stinging drive was tipped around the post by a full stretched Johns.

Former Derry old boy Jordan Allan had a glorious chance to level things in the closing stages when he broke in behind Sam Todd, but the striker was denied by an out-rushing Doherty.

Then from McCafferty’s resulting corner ex-Stute centre back David Ogilby went close when with his weaker right foot his close range shot, which had Doherty beaten, was cleared off the line by Rory Holden.