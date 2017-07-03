FOOTBALL: Tickets for the Europa League go on sale tonight

Tickets for Coleraine’s Europa League clash at home to FK Haugesund will go on sale tonight.

They will be available to buy from the Social Club (7pm - 9pm) and are priced at £10 adults and £7 for those aged under 16.

It will be the first time since 2004 that the Bannsiders will host a European match at The Showgrounds.

The club has also asked for supporters to help clean the stadium tomorrow night at 7pm.

They are asked if they could kindly bring gloves, brushes and shovels as Coleraine prepare to face the Norwegian outfit in the second leg.