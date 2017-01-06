IRISH CUP: Coleraine hope strikers can fire them to glory

Coleraine are hoping to make it three wins on the bounce when they entertain Carrick Rangers at The Showgrounds on Saturday.

After a dismal December, which saw the Bannsiders pick up only one league point, they made it back-to-back wins during the week with an excellent victory over Linfield after they saw off Carrick at the weekend.

Jordan Allan was the match winner for Oran Kearney’s men as they picked up their first win over the Blues at Windsor Park since March 2011.

He enjoyed playing up front alongside new signing Eoin Bradley, and hopes to extended his own spell with the Bannsiders after his loan deal expired.

“It was good playing alongside Skinner,” he said.

“He knows what to do up there, he gets the ball in and you can play off him.

“The chances were coming thick and fast, and the sending off gave us a bit of a boost too.

“It was important to get the win and get 2017 off to a winning start.

“I’m speaking with the club at the minute about extending my stay here, I’ve enjoyed it here.”

Bradley enjoyed his second debut for the club, and he is hoping they can build on their recent results.

“It was great to come to Windsor and get a win, but it was extra special as it was my second debut for the club,” said Bradley.

“It was a good result, but we have to build on it now and make sure we keep pushing up the table.”

Carrick Rangers boss Aaron Callaghan will be hoping his new recruits can inspire them in a similar fashion.

Callaghan has bolstered his squad with the signings of Sam O’Connor and Kyle McVey while Toyeeb Mustapha, Sean Noble and Aaron Smyth are also expected to be available for Saturday’s cup clash.

“I’m very pleased with the business we have done so far, it gives us a big boost ahead of Saturday’s cup game,” he said.

“We will be fighting all the way and the new faces will help us with that.”