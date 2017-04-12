IRISH CUP FINAL: Linfield object to ticket price hike

Officials from Linfield Football Club ‘strongly objected’ to the increased ticket price for this year’s Irish Cup final they have confirmed.

In a statement the Blues, who take on Coleraine in the showpiece final on May 6, said ‘meaningful consultation’ with the participating clubs should have taken place before arrangements were finalised.

It said: “Linfield representatives attended a meeting on Monday organised by the Irish Football Association about the arrangements for the Irish Cup Final. This was a briefing meeting to advise both clubs of decisions which had been made by the Association in relation to organisation of the game.

“The Association advised that ticket prices for the game would be £20 (Adults) and £10 for Seniors and Juniors. The club registered its strong objections to this decision, on the basis that it was a significant increase on prices for last year’s final, but were advised that the decision was final.

“This club appreciates that responsibility for Cup Final arrangements rests with the Irish Football Association. We do, however, believe that there should be meaningful consultation with participating clubs before arrangements are finalised and we are disappointed that this has not occurred on this occasion.

“We understand that our supporters will be frustrated and angry at the arrangements made but we must not let this deflect from our objective to get fully behind the team in this vitally important game.”

Linfield representatives also voiced their objections to the decision to accommodate their supporters in the North Stand and part of the Railway Stand whilst Coleraine supporters would be in the Kop Stand and half of the South Stand, but were advised that this was the preferred option to ensure that both sets of spectators were able to access and leave the stadium in a safe manner.