IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine comeback to see off Dungannon

COLERAINE 2 DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1

Coelraine had to come from behind to make it eight wins in a row after falling behind to a first half penalty from Dungannon Swifts.

Darren McCauley and James McLaughlin struck second half goals for the Bannsiders to finally see off the Swifts, who had Seanan Clucas sent off on the hour mark.

The hosts has the first real effort on seven minutes as Ian Parkhill cut inside before forcing Andy Coleman into a smart stop at his near post.

The Bannsiders carved out a great chance on the half hour as Davy Kee found Darren McCauley in the box. He controlled well before swivelling for the shot, but Andrew Burns produced a great block to deflect the ball over the bar.

The deadlock was broken eight minutes before half time after Kee was adjudged to have fouled Lowe in the box. Captain Harpur stepped up and slotted past Chris Johns from the spot.

Things took a dramatic turn within 15 minutes of the restart.

The hosts drew level from the spot on 54 minutes thanks to McCauley, after James McLaughlin’s shot struck Burns on the hand.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men on the hour mark after Seanan Clucas was sent off for kicking out at Lyndon Kane.

The Swifts almost regained the lead again on 67 minutes as Glackin sent Lowe clear, but he shot wide of the target.

At the other end Kee flashed a long-range effort just past the post.

The Bannsiders got their noses in front on 71 minutes as McConaghie picked out McLaughlin with a superb long ball and the forward bravely headed past Coleman.

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Mullan, Harkin, Douglas, McCauley, Kee, McConaghie, Parkhill (McLaughlin 45+5), McGonigle (McCafferty 86), Allan.

Subs: Ogilby, Edgar, Doherty.

Dungannon Swifts: Coleman, Wilson, Armstrong, Glackin (McElroy 85), Harpur, O’Rourke (Lockhart 77), Burns, Lowe, Clucas, Burke (Fitzpatrick 69), McMahon.

Subs: Addis, Teggart.

Referee: Steven Taylor