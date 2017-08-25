IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine go top of the table

Coleraine moved top of the Danske Bank Premiership as Darren McCauley’s second-half strike gave the Bannsiders a 2-1 victory over 10-man Warrenpoint Town.

Oran Kearney’s men opened the scoring through Jamie McGonigle’s close range finish, before Darren Murray levelled the scores on the stroke of half-time with a sublime effort into the bottom corner.

However, Murray was to receive his marching orders early in the second-half as he received a second booking for a foul on Brad Lyons, before McCauley slotted home the winner on 69 minutes.

The home side started the match on the front foot and went close after two minutes when Eoin Bradley’s cross found McGonigle, but the striker failed to test Warrenpoint ‘keeper Parr.

Coleraine ‘keeper Chris Johns made a wonderful save to keep out Jordan Lyttle’s header, before the Bannsiders broke and scored when Bradley crossed for McGonigle who made no mistake on 16 minutes.

The Point began to get a foothold into the game with Lorcan Forde sending an inviting ball into the box which evaded a vital touch. Matthew Tipton’s men had shouts for three first-half penalties but referee Keith Kennedy wasn’t interested and booked Sean Mackle for simulation and Murray for his pleas.

However, former Cliftonville striker Murray was to show his class in first-half injury time as he arrowed a volley into the bottom corner which left Johns with no chance.

The game was to turn on it’s head on 51 minutes as a poor touch and tackle from Murray resulted in his dismissal as Coleraine pushed for the winner.

It was to arrive on 69 minutes as Ian Parkhill’s cross found McCauley at the back post and the midfielder made no mistake for his first goal of the season.

Warrenpoint had chances to take a share of the spoils but Conor McMenamin and Neil McCafferty were off target as Coleraine earned their fourth successive victory.

COLERAINE: Johns, Mullan, Douglas, McCauley, Bradley, Carson, Lyons, O’Donnell, Parkhill, McGonigle (McCready ’79), Whiteside (Traynor ’78).

Subs Not Used: Doherty (GK), Kirk, Ferris.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Parr, Foster, McCreery, Moan, Lyttle, Mackle (TJ Murray ’72), D. Murray, McMenamin (Roohi ’72), Forde (M. Murray ’83), McKenna, McCafferty.

Subs Not Used: Blayney (GK), Lynch.