IRISH LEAGUE: Coleraine show their mettle as they win again

Cliftonville 1 Coleraine 2

Coleraine produced a performance full of grit and determination to rack up their tenth league win of the season as they came out on top against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Oran Kearney's side may be stretched to the limits at present with so many key players ruled out due to injury, but their attitude and application can never be in doubt.

They showed their mettle again on Saturday against an in-form Cliftonville side as goals from David Ogilby and Joe McCready secured the win for Oran Kearney's men.

The visitors broke the deadlock on ten minutes thanks to an excellent free kick from Ogilby.

The big defender showed great poise to curl home from the edge of the box after Joe McCready had been brought down by Liam Bagnall.

The Reds almost hit back straight away but Ogilby's defensive partner Stephen O'Donnell made a telling block to deny Jay Donnelly in the box.

The Bannsiders came close to doubling their lead on 18 minutes as Jamie McGonigle and Darren McCauley combined, with the latter forcing Brian Neeson into a fantastic one-handed save.

Within three minutes the hosts were level. Chris Curran's corner from the left wasn't dealt with by the Coleraine defence and an unmarked Rory Donnelly volleyed home.

Coleraine had Chris Johns to thanks for keeping the scores level as half time approached. He produced a terrific full length save to claw away Gormley's header from a Curran cross.

The stopper was called into action again on 47 minutes as he tipped over Jay Donnelly's looping header from an Ives' centre.

Within 60 seconds the visitors were in front again as Joe McCready found space in the box and poked the ball past Neeson.

The Reds almost drew level straight away when Gormley latched on to a Donnelly pass, but his powerful effort was beat away by Johns.

Cliftonville nearly gifted Coleraine a third on 58 minutes as Harney's attempted clearance spun off his boot forcing Neeson to make the save.

Jay Donnelly and Jamie McGonigle both tried their luck from distance with the Coleraine man drawing a decent save out of Neeson.

The hosts spurned a great opportunity to draw level on 69 minutes as Rory Donnelly powered a header over from eight yards out.

Substitute Stephen Garrett placed another header wide of the target with eight minutes to go as Barry Gray's side desperately searched for an equaliser.

They went a lot closer on 86 minutes as Breen got on the end of Curran's inswinging free kick, but his header was parried away by Johns at his near post.

Cliftonville's misery was compounded in the 92nd minute as Liam Bagnall was shown a second yellow following a tangle with McGonigle on the halfway line.