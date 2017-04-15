IRISH LEAGUE: Honours even between Coleraine and Glenavon

Coleraine 1 Glenavon 1

A magnificent save by Chris Johns from the last kick of the game kept Coleraine's unbeaten run going and edged them a point closer to European football.

Darren McCauley came off the bench to put the Bannsiders in front against Glenavon, but James Singleton levelled things up with two minutes to go.

The Lurgan Blues made the early running at The Showgrounds with James Singleton testing Chris Johns with a shot on two minutes. The keeper produced a great save, but the flag was up for offside in the build up.

James Gray tested Johns with a shot from distance four minutes later.

The home side suffered a blow on 14 minutes as Brad Lyons was stretchered off following a block tackle. With the Irish Cup final looming it was the last thing Coleraine would have wanted.

Coleraine had Johns to thank again on 18 minutes as he reacted well to parry Rhys Marshall's header away.

The Bannsiders finally found some rhythm on the half hour as Eoin Bradley found space in the box to get his shot away, but Johnny Tuffey saved.

James McLaughlin let fly with a snapshot seven minutes later which whistled past the post.

Glenavon wasted a great opportunity on 42 minutes as Kris Lindsay's header back across goal picked out Ciaran Martyn, but he got his header all wrong and missed the target by some distance.

The visitors wasted another glorious opening 12 minutes into the second half after Gray sent Patton racing clear. The wide man though failed to keep his composure and blazed over from 12 yards.

The Lurgan Blues were punished for their profligacy in front of goal as the hosts grabbed the opener. Ian Parkhill's superb cross was volleyed in at the back post by McCauley with 20 minutes to go.

With two minutes Glenavon levelled things up as Singleton headed in at the back post from Greg Moorhouse's cross.

And they almost snatched the points at the death as Marshall's volley looked destined for the net but for a superb save from Johns.