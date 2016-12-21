IRISH LEAGUE: Kearney keen to strengthen Coleraine squad

Oran Kearney is hoping to freshen up his Coleraine squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Bannsiders have used the fewest amount of players out of all the Premiership teams this season, and Kearney wants to add some more quality to his panel.

His young players have played a lot of football already this season and Kearney wants to ease the burden on their shoulder by bringing in several new faces in the new year to help bolster his squad.

More attacking options seem to be the main focus for him as he looks for a big second half of the season for his players.

“Yeah our resources are a bit depleted at the minute and we are keen to strengthen things in January, particularly up top and out wide,” he told Times Sport following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Ards.

“The same lads have played a lot of football this season, so it’s vitally important we get a few in when the window opens to freshen things up.

“Ideally I would like to get players in before the Irish Cup tie.

“There will probably be a couple more leaving we’re just waiting to finalise things with that.”

Coleraine have no game this Saturday with the Bannsiders travelling to Ballymena for the annual Boxing Day game next Monday.