IRISH LEAGUE: McGonigle double secures the points for Coleraine

Coleraine 2 Carrick Rangers 0

A Jamie McGonigle double helped Coleraine to their first win in seven games.

The Bannsiders scored in either half to secure a battling win over Carrick Rangers

McGonigle had the first chance of the day as his sweet volley was pushed away by Brian Neeson on 12 minutes after Ian Parkhill had teed him up from Darren McCauley’s cross.

Daniel Kelly tried his luck from distance on 27 minutes, but it flew wide of the Coleraine goal.

Neeson had to be alert again on the half hour to punch away McGonigle’s dangerous cross.

But he was left helpless two minutes later as McGonigle glanced in Lyndon Kane’s cross after some great build up play from the full back and Ian Parkhill.

McGonigle weaved his way through the away defence on 52 minutes his shot was stopped by Neeson in unorthodox fashion.

Jordan Allan fired over from 12 yards on 61 minutes after a clever turn created the opening for the former Derry City man.

McGonigle was spurned again by Neeson on 75 minutes after a quick breakaway by the hosts.

The Carrick keeper reacted well at the death to deny Lyons from close range.

McGonigle wrapped up the points in the 91st minute slotting past Neeson after Kee had sent him clear.

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Mullan, Douglas, McCauley, Kee, McConaghie, Lyons, Parkhill, McGonigle, Allan (McCafferty 85).

Subs: Ogilby, Edgar, Doherty, Twigg.

Carrick Rangers: Neeson, Surgenor, Foster, McCullough, Chapman (Taggart 46), Morrow (Waide 73), M Murray, McNicholl (Lavery 65), Salley, Kelly, Hanley.

Subs: Rice, Wilson.

Referee: Ross Dunlop.