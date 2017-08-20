IRISH LEAGUE: Oran Kearney hails his players after rare win over Crusaders at Seaview

Oran Kearney watched his side take a 2-1 win over Crusaders at Seaview for the first time in seven years in spite of going down to ten-men in the second half.

He said: “I am very happy with the result.

“It was documented through the week that Crusaders had only lost two of their previous 45 games at Seaview, so it’s a fortress.

“I just felt we have been building well the past couple of years and went close to securing a result here last season.

“I urged the players to try and go a stage further and get the three points and I’m delighted we have done that.”

It is three from three for the Bannsiders but it did not totally surprise Kearney.

“We targeted that and you can’t be defeatist in this league,” he explained.

“You can’t afford to lie down to anybody. Not in our wildest dreams did we think we would have nine points from nine, so we are more than happy.”

David Ogilby saw red for a second bookable offence in the second half and Kearney, who spoke to referee Ian McNabb, said: “I feel Paul Heatley is in an offside position when the ball is played.

“It’s a disappointing one and we had five yellow cards today and I find that very hard to comprehend!”

“There was a few other decisions that maybe could have seen Crusaders go down to ten men, so we are just looking for the same level of consistency.”