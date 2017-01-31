Jamie and his magic touch in front of goal

Jamie McGonigle is clearly a man in form.

The young striker has scored five in his last three games and is thriving playing in his natural role of striker.

He scored another great goal on Saturday in the 3-1 win over Ards, and he is hoping to keep on scoring as the competition for places up front hots up.

“I’m a striker and I always want to play up front. I’ve five goals in my last three games playing up top,” he told Times Sport.

“I scored twice against Carrick then unfortunately I picked up a bit of an injury, but I’ve come back from that and grabbed a few goals.

“Now any time I get a sniff of goal I just go for it because my confidence is high. James (McLaughlin) came back today and got a goal so the competition is hotting up for the striker’s position, but it’s good for the team.

“Confidence within the squad is very high, but we’ll just keep it going and not get too carried away.

“Some people maybe would think today’s game against Ards would be easy because of their league position and you could get carried away and throw away the points.

“But thankfully we dug in and got the win when James came on and got the third.”