Kearney hails new signing

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney hailed the acquisition of Eoin Bradley as a ‘massive signing’ for the club.

The striker rejoined the club from Glenavon on Monday, signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

“Top, top players don’t always become available, especially in January, so when they do you have to make a move for them,” said Kearney.

“We always knew the ability Eoin had that’s why we brought him here at the start.

“He has developed even further in the last two years, winning the Irish Cup and playing in Europe.

“This is a massive signing for us. He will not only be a threat in attack but he will help bring on the likes of James McLaughlin and Jamie McGonigle too.”

Kearney is hopeful that Bradley’s registration will go through in time to allow him to play against Linfield at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

If not he will have to wait until Saturday’s Irish Cup tie against Carrick Rangers, when he could be joined by another new addition.

“We are working hard to tie up another deal,” revealed Kearney.

“Ideally I’d like to get a couple more players in during this window.

“There’s a lot to play for in the next four months,” added the Bannsiders boss.