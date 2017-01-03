Skinner back at Coleraine

Eoin Bradley is looking forward to starting his second spell at The Showgrounds after rejoining Coleraine.

The 33-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at The Showgrounds on Monday.

It brought to an end several weeks of speculation about the striker’s future.

Last week Glenavon denied ‘Skinner’ had been released by the club, with boss Gary Hamilton saying he wanted to keep the player.

However, after some soul searching made the decision to make the return to the Bannsiders.

“There has been a lot of speculation of late and I had a big decision to make,” Bradley told Times Sport.

“But to be honest as Glenavon and Coleraine are the only clubs I have played for in the Irish League, it was always going to be one of those clubs that I was going to be at come January.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Oran. He gave me my chance to play senior football and that’s something I’ll never forget.

“And I also played along with ‘Winkie’ down at Glenavon so it be great to link up with them again.

“I know what Oran is trying to achieve here at Coleraine. It’s a young squad but there is a lot of talent in it.

“I’d like to think that I can help the young players. I have played in Europe over the last three seasons and won the Irish Cup and if I can help them out in any way I will.”

The Irish Cup campaign kicks off this Saturday as Coleraine entertain Carrick Rangers at The Showgrounds.

Bradley feels that Coleraine should be targeting the competition for a taste of success.

“There’s no better feeling than winning a trophy, I was lucky to win the Irish Cup last season and there’s no reason why Coleraine can’t do it,” he said.

“You need a bit of luck along the way, but we have the squad here capable of doing something.

“There’s half the season left to play and we have to make sure we go out and do the business.”

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney spoke of his delight in securing the services of the talented 33-year-old.

“Skinner has developed into one of the top front men in the league,” he said.

“We always knew he had the ability from his first spell here, but over the last couple of years he has developed further.

“He is a fantastic addition for us, he’s a big asset in what he can offer and also he can help bring the other guys on.

“It has been a long couple of weeks to get this deal finally completed, but I’m delighted to get it all tied up.

“Eoin is a top player and it’s a big statement that he made the decision to come here.

“We have a big few months ahead of us now and we have to kick on.

“The defeats in December, especially the derby losses, were difficult to take, but it shouldn’t take away from what we’ve already done this season so far.

“There’s so much still to play for and we will be working hard to bolster the squad further to give us a great chance in kicking on again.”