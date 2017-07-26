SUPERCUPNI: Junior Section Day Two Review

Have your say

Mancester United closed in on a place in the semi-finals of the Junior Section with a hard-fought win over County Fermanagh in Ballymena.

United’s Under 15 side recorded a 4-2 win over the county side at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Co Fermanagh Eimhin Curran celebrates scoring his second goal of the match against Manchester United

Teden Mengi hit two goals for the young Red Devils while Ademipo Odubeko also bagged a brace in front of another bumper crowd.

United now face Southampton at 5pm this afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds, in the knowledge that a win should see them progress to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

Outside of Manchester United, one of the main talking points of the Junior Section has been the rise of Club NI.

In spite of being a full year younger than every other side in the Junior section, Declan Devine’s team continue to upset their odds.

Manchester United Ademipo Odubeko scores past Co Fermanagh goal keeper Nathan Copeland

They added to yesterday’s win over Fermanagh by defeating English club Sheffield United 2-0 down in Castlerock.

In an all-county clash, it was Stefan Seaton’s County Antrim that took the honours at the Ballymena Showgrounds, beating David Bryson’s Down 1-0.

First-half goals from Chris Hutchinson and Harry Anderson gave Armagh a 2-1 win over North Dublin Schoolboys’ League in Broughshane. The Orchard county now have four points from their opening two games.

Tyrone bounced back from Monday’s defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle to beat New Zealanders M Sport 5-0 in Castlerock.

The superb Marito Marcal grabbed a spectacular hat-trick for Tyrone with Conor Williamson and Oran McGrath also chipping in with goals.

Londonderry and American side First Choice Soccer played out an entirely forgettable 0-0 draw at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Former finalists Southampton have not found their form this week. They lost 2-0 to Irish side Cherry Orchard who are sitting pretty on six points.

Swindon Town made short work of LA club strikers, winning 5-0 at the Riada.

Mexican side Chivas are tipped as potential Junior section winners. They showed their class in a 4-1 win over

In Clough, Middlesbrough and American side GPS Bayern played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

There was a victory for one American team. NC Elite defeated Dundalk Schools 3-1 at Anderson Park in Coleraine.

Rangers entertained a large crowd at Scroggy Road in Limavady. The Scottish club defeated Chilean side Colina 5-0.

It’s been a tough start to the tournament for Colina, who lost to Manchester United 3-0 on Monday night.