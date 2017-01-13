Ten out of ten for Glebe Rangers Old Boys

GlebeRangers Old Boys entertained Coleraine Olympic in the Hutchinson Tiles Winter League on Saturday at Megaw Park and came away with a comfortable 10-1 win.

Glebe started strongly from the start and were two up in the first ten minutes through Ramsey and Greer. Glebe never took their foot of the pedal and scored three more before halftime to leave it 5-0 at the interval. Glebe started the second half the way they started the first and went further in front through goals from McDonald and Kane.

Credit to Coleraine Olympic never gave up and scored a consolation goal, but Glebe made it double figures with further goals from Steele with two and Elder. Man of the Match: Dean Kane (Glebe Rangers OB)

Millburn scored within two minutes against Ballyrashane as captain Stephen Tosh glanced in Boreland’s free kick. They doubled their advantage soon after as Smyth rose highest to head home Ayre’s corner.

Ballyrashane responded with Gray hitting the bar with an effort.

Millburn grabbed a third as Ayres smashed in a long range effort from 35 yards. Just before half time Gray tried his luck again only to be denied by McDowell this time.

Into the second half and Millburn grabbed a fourth as Borlenad fed his brother for a tap in after a great move.

Gray finally got his goal for the visitors but it was too little too late as Boreland grabbed his second before the end.

Man of the Match: Chris Boreland (Millburn FC)

Both Portrush Old Boys and Berthas started the season with big things in mind and excellent squads to work with, but it hasn’t worked out quite as planned for both teams.

It was Berthas who took the lead early when MacAulay found Lee Nevin who beat his man and squared to Hanna who bent a lovely strike into the bottom corner past Crawford. Portrush hit back 20 minutes later when Berthas failed to clear their lines and Hogg poked home.

Both teams had chances to further the score but mixture of poor finishing and good keeping kept the scoreline level at the break.

Berthas regained the lead in the second half when Minihan powered home a header from a corner and the same player should have done the same moments later but headed wide.

Portrush then scored a header from a corner through McClarty before McKendry poked home a rebound to put Portrush in the lead for the first time. Berthas hit straight back when Darren Stewart scored after a scamble in the box.

Both teams had great chances to win the game but with a draw looking a fair result Portrush grabbed victory right at the death when McClarty slid the ball into the empty net after confusion in the Berthas defence.

The Villagers hosted Dunaghy Old Boys in what proved to be a tight game. Dunaghy took the lead when Vida played a long ball behind Villagers defence, W Blair racing onto it whipping in a low cross which M Blair Jr tucked away into the corner.

Villagers should have equalised when Sweeney found himself clear but his lob just cleared the crossbar. Dunaghy took advantage of this on the stroke of half time when Black produced a breathtaking strike taking the ball on his chest and on the turn hit it on the half volley from about 30 yards into the roof of the net leaving Stirling no chance.

The second half was much of the same end to end Villagers pressing hard, but the Old Boys were dangerous on the counter both keepers making sure their was no more goals added.

Man of the Match: Micheal Black (Dunaghy Old Boys)

Early in the half Finn McCools had their best chance against Balnamore with Hickinson through on goal with just the keeper to beat, Elder closed the space down fast and done fantastically well to block the shot. This would prove costly when soon after Adair put in a good cross which found Robinson who directed it nicely into the corner of the net to put Balnamore one up.

The second half would prove more entertaining if just for the goals. Jamie Connor put Balnamore two up after he broke free of the Finns defence and slotted into the corner.

Andy Hegarty would secure the points when the ball fell to him inside the box and he calmly finished to make it three. Late in the match both teams scored, Phil Dunwoody first for the Finns and a second goal for Connor to make it 4 – 1 to Balnamore.

West Bann Athletic won all three points defeating a spirited North Coast United. Dominic Rodgers gave Athletic a 1-0 lead going into the break finishing well when played in by the returning Greg McAfee.

Athletic scored another two before the hour mark with Dominic Rodgers scoring both and bagging his second hat-trick in his last two games.

Greg McAfee scored Athletic’s fourth late on to complete the scoring.

Man of the Match: Dominic Rodgers (WBA FC)