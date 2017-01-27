We stood up and were counted says Ogilby

David Ogilby heaped praise on his young team-mates following Saturday’s hard-fought win over Ballinamallard United.

Despite being without the services of several experienced campaigners the Bannsiders produced a mature display to pick up three very valuable points at Ferney Park.

Ogilby highlighted the mental strength shown by the players in Fermanagh.

“We knew coming here that Ballinamallard were on the back of a good run, they have picked up a bit from when they played us earlier in the season,” he told Times Sport.

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, but conceding that goal put us under a wee bit of pressure.

“We showed great mental strength to keep going and get the result. We’ve a depleted squad here today, but the young boys especially stood up and were counted.

“We knew before the game that with the top four playing each other if we won we would close ground on someone.

“To win it in the way we did was so pleasing as our concentration levels were so high, and the commitment and work rate saw us through.

“The young boys are learning with every game. They’re not as green now, it’s good to see, that comes with experience.”

Ogilby said he wasn’t surprised by the quality shown by Jamie McGonigle in front of goal, but he also praised the performance of defender Adam Mullan, who has been in excellent form in recent weeks.

“Adam was brilliant for us today, he was one of the star performers,” he said.

“When you look at the goals against column over the last few season we haven’t been too bad, and it’s the same this season. We felt comfortable today even when the game was poised at 2-1 and we carried a threat at the other oend of the pitch too.

“Jamie is a fantastic finisher, we see it all the time in training, he runs me ragged sometimes to be honest with you.

“I said to him this week that he turned up today and played how we know we can we would win the game.

“We’re very strong up front now, I’m sure it’s a bit of a headache for the boss to select who plays. But it’s all about who does the business, there’s great competition for places in the squad and that’s great for the team.

“It’s good for the defenders too though when the strikers are producing the goods it eases the pressure a wee bit for us.”

The win made it five in a row for Coleraine, and Ogilby said the team always believed in its ability.

“There was very little in the two games against Ballymena, we knew that as a group of players,” he said.

“We came out the wrong end in terms of the result, but we know we have the character and the ability to get through a rough patch.

“Over the last month we have shown that with the way we have bounced back.”