Get your nominations in for Coleraine Sports Awards

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Sports Council awards will be presented at a Gala Dinner in the Lodge Hotel on November 3rd.

Before that members of Coleraine Sports Council will present their awards and the winners will go forward to represent their region at the annual awards in November.

Nominations are currently being sought across the following categories: Sportsman, Sportswoman (Over-19), Junior Sportsman, Junior Sportswoman (Under--19), International Sportsperson of the Year, Senior Team, Junior Team, Administrator, Merit Award, Service to Sport, Coach of the Year, Sportsperson with a Disability.

Four bursaries will be awarded on the night - Harry McCormick (Under-19), Jim Watt (Over-19), Bobbie Platt (Over-19 Team) and Harry Gregg (Under-19).

Entry forms are available from the Leisure Department at the Cloonavin, entries close on Monday 25th September.

The local awards will take place in the Bann Gallery, Cloonavin on October 12th.