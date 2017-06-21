Loreto College students experience Sky Sports Living for Sport Programme

A group of Year 8 students enjoyed an inspirational talk by Paralympic quadruple Gold winner Michael McKillop on Thursday 15th June.

Sky Sports Living for Sport uses sport stars and sport skills to improve young people’s lives. This initiative is designed to inspire and support every participant in areas relevant to them whether it’s improving confidence, attainment at school or leading a healthier lifestyle. On his very welcome return to Loreto College, Michael McKillop spoke a group of Year 8 students about his own personal challenges and achievements. Reinforcing the message that ‘if you believe, you can achieve’, this inspiring world champion and Paralympic quadruple Gold winner (2008, 2012 and 2016) spoke openly and frankly about his own personal challenges and how he had harnessed his extreme determination to turn challenges into opportunities, surmounting a succession of obstacles to achieve his goals. Michael McKillop also talked inspiringly about the support of his family, friends, coaches and supporting team, paying tribute to those who had helped him throughout his career, as well as describing some of the rewards, whether personal or more tangible, for his determination and success. He then led the Year 8 students in some sports activities designed to help them see how simple steps could help them work towards their goals – the students enjoyed this very much! Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College thanked Michael McKillop for this inspirational speech, which helped to motivate and encourage students through the application of the skills and discipline involved in sport to life as a whole.