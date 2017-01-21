McLaughlin named in squad for Wales warm-up fixture

Claire McLaughlin has been included in a 30 woman squad for this weekend’s Ireland training camp, which will also see the side play an uncapped, warm-up fixture against Wales in Donnybrook on Sunday at 2pm.

The squad contains a number of uncapped players, including Galwegians and Connacht props Laura Feely and Ciara O’Connor and Cooke and Ulster prop Ilse Van Staden. Railway Union and Leinster hooker Jennie Finlay and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes are joined by Cooke and Ulster out-half Jemma Jackson and UL Bohemians and Munster wings Eimear Considine and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s camp, Ireland Women’s Head Coach Tom Tierney said: “We’ve had a number of productive weekend camps over the last few weeks and with Wales visiting us this Sunday it will us the chance to look at some different combinations as well as putting some of the structures we’ve been working on into place against top class opposition.

“There’s a number of uncapped players who did well during the Interpro games before Christmas so they will have the chance to test themselves at International level.

“We travel to Glasgow in two weeks’ time to kick off the Six Nations against Scotland so we are looking forward to this Sunday in what should be a valuable outing for the squad.”

The Ireland Women’s squad for the Six Nations will be confirmed next week.