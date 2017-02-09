Awards evening

On Friday 27th January Coleraine Swimming Club held their Inaugural Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony.

The Chairman, David Curry, welcomed over 130 guests to Coleraine Rugby Club for the dinner and awards presentation.

There was a warm welcome for special guests the Robinson twins, Louise and Emma.

The sisters between them had competed in Olympic and Commonwealth games in the 1990s and are the most successful past members of Coleraine Swimming Club.

David gave a brief report on the club’s successful 2015/16 season with the PTL team coming second in Ulster and the Junior Aquasprint Team coming fifth. Both teams remain in the top division for the third year in a row.

Ulster and Irish 100m and 200m Breaststroke Champion, Molly Curry, was also mentioned for her extremely successful year having also won the Coleraine and then overall Causeway Coast and Glens Young Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Another special mention went to Kyle Cooper, who currently trains and competes with the Scottish National Disability Squad. Kyle was awarded the Moyle Area Sportsperson with a Disability Award during the year.

All coaches, poolside volunteers, committee members both past and present were thanked for the endless hours of planning, preparation, coaching and managing they currently do, without whom the club could not exist as it is entirely run by volunteers.

Special thanks went to a few individuals who have just retired from the club – Alison Cusick, Wendy and Richard Evans and Lynn Montgomery (past Chairperson) - however Lynn is still heavily involved in the running of the club.

After dinner the awards were presented by the special guests, Emma and Louise.