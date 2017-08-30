BOXING: Matchroom chief Hearn targets Frampton reunion

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn wants Carl Frampton.

Hearn was in Belfast for Ryan Burnett's first press conference before he faces Zhanat Zhakiyanov in a WBA/IBF World title unification fight at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 21.

And Hearn says he would love to have 'The Jackal' back on board and claimed that Frampton is very much on his radar after the Belfast fighter split with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

"I am hugely interested in working with Carl again. This is silence from Cyclone and it seems like he is a free agent. If that is the case we want to sign Carl Frampton - there is no doubt about that.

"I would say he has about five fights left in his career and we would want those to be massive pay-per-view fights as quickly as possible in big outdoor events in Belfast.

"We also have to get Leo Santa Cruz over here in Belfast and I believe I can do that. And could I deliver Windsor Park? Absolutely, that is what we do," said Hearn.

And Hearn believes Frampton should get back into the ring as soon as possible.

"His last fight was at the end of January and if he wants to fight again before the end of the year - he will have to get a move on as it's September on Friday.

"But if he is available - I want him - because it has always been on my mind that we never got the opportunity to take him to the places we wanted to.

"We were involved at the early part of his career but that came to an end and if the opportunity came along again, we would take it because he is at the peak of his career and he has some massive fights ahead of him."

And Hearn likes the idea of having Burnett and Frampton under the Matchroom banner.

"It would be a great double header and they could even fight each other. We are establishing Ryan as a headline act but if we had those two on board - with Katie Taylor - and some of these boys on this undercard, you have a real chance of building a huge outdoor event over here.

"And the atmosphere here is incredible but the only problem we would have is that we need a bigger venue than Windsor Park. I would want 50 to 60 thousand people and with Burnett and Frampton you could do that."