Coleraine swimmer lose in the Forest Feast AquaSprint Junior Swimming League

On Saturday 7th January competitors from Coleraine Swimming Club and Ards Swimming Club competed in the Forest Feast AquaSprint Junior Swimming League.

The swimming league sees over 1,500 young swimmers from 26 clubs across Ulster compete in a series of league fixtures in four divisions, culminating in the eagerly anticipated league finals in June 2017.

The team from Ards Swimming Club took to the blocks against Coleraine, in their first gala of the Forest Feast Aquasprint League. The atmosphere was great and the swimmers were very excited in Coleraine Leisure Centre, with both clubs starting their 2017 campaign.

In the end Ards ran out winners, with a final score of Ards 273 to Coleraine 127. Ards Swimming club expressed a big thank you to all at Coleraine Swimming.

Coleraine were the perfect hosts, providing a great supper for the Ards swimmers before their long bus journey home after the gala.

