Cookstown 100: Derek Sheils on Superbike pole

Derek Sheils will start the Superbike races from pole at the Cookstown 100 after topping the times in practice from Derek McGee.

Sheils, who won the Superbike race at last weekend’s Tandragee 100 on the Burrows Engineering Suzuki, was almost half-a-second faster than McGee (Kawasaki), with William Dunlop third quickest on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1 Superstock machine.

Derek Sheils on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki during practice at the Cooktown 100.

James Cowton was fourth on the McAdoo Kawasaki ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) and Brian McCormack on the TAG Racing Honda.

Guy Martin qualified ninth on the Honda Racing Superstock machine ahead of Adam McLean, who was riding his 600cc Kawasaki.

Paul Jordan, who is making his debut in the 1000cc class, was 13th on the Evolution Camping BMW.

In the Supersport class, Dunlop topped the times from young prospect McLean, with Jordan in third ahead of Tandragee winner McGee.

Dunlop was a narrow winner of the invitational Supersport race on Friday evening from McGee and the pair are set to lock horns once again in Saturday’s championship race.

Guy Martin, riding a Honda for Wilson Craig, was fifth fastest ahead of Cowton and Michael Sweeney, with Sheils in eighth.

In the Moto3/125GP qualifying session, pole went to Sam Wilson on the Joey’s Bar Moto3 Honda from Ballymoney’s Paul Robinson, also riding a Moto3 Honda.

McLean was the leading 125cc rider in third ahead of Justin Waring (Moto3 KTM), with Neil Kernohan and Nigel Moore – both riding 125cc Honda machines – finalising the first six.

McGee took pole for the Supertwins class on his Kawasaki from Michael Sweeney and Adam McLean.

Tandragee double winner Joseph Loughlin led the way in the Senior and Junior Support classes.

Road close on Saturday at 10am sharp for racing.