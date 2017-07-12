CRICKET: Champions Donemana travel to Bleachgreen

This season’s Bank of Ireland Senior Cup Final sees championship side Ballyspallen take on the mighty Donemana.

They booked their place in the show piece with a resounding 141 run victory over Fox Lodge.

Batting first they made 218 thanks to an excellent 93 from Craig Averill and good contributions from Graham Kennedy with 42 and 32 from Steven Kennedy.

The Foxies put up no resistance as they were shot out for just 77 with just four of their players reaching double figures. Steven McCloskey took 3 for 23 while Mark Averill had figures of 2 for 12, it was a result that was truly deserved on a ground that looked magnificent.

Donemana had a comfortable 133 run victory over Bready at Magheramason, the visitors scored 279 for 8 this after being 2 for 2, professional Imran Butt showed his true form scoring 105 and he got good support from William McClintock with a swash buckling 68 and 66 from Andy McBrine.

The home side had no answer to Donemana’s spin attack and were all out for 146 with Andy McBrine, Junior McBrine and Jordan McGonigle claiming all 10 wickets.

In the league Coleraine moved back to the top of the table with a 29 run win away at Drummond. Batting first the Bannsiders made 182 for 5 with Graham Hume top scoring with an undefeated 49 and then bowling the Roesiders out for 153.

Brigade had a few anxious moments before defeating Eglinton by four wickets at Beechgrove, the visitors batted poorly and could only manage 137 with Andy Britton taking 4 for 22. 43 from David Murdock and 42 from David Barr saw the home side keep the pressure on the top two.

It’s back to league action this Saturday with four important games down for decision.

Brigade v Drummond

The Beechgrove side will be strong favourites in this one, this will be their third of four home matches in a row, David Murdock showed a bit of his true form in last Saturdays win although some of his team mates failed.

Drummond gave Coleraine a bit of a scare last week but they still went down, Adam McDaid continues in good form with the bat but there are a number of his team mates not producing, this looks a home banker.

Prediction: Brigade.

Bready v Coleraine

David Scanlon’s side put up a poor batting display in last Saturday’s cup semi final with only the top three showing any semblance of form, this would be a good time to bounce back against the leaders.

The Bannsiders well be determined to hold onto the top spot but they know that Donemana and Brigade are snapping at their heels, there is no doubt that they have the players to go all the way to the title.

Prediction: Coleraine.

Fox Lodge v Eglinton

The Foxies put up their worst batting display of the season at Ballyspallen last week, they depend so much on their top two or three as their middle and later order are not producing.

Eglinton also suffered a batting collapse last week at Beechgrove which needs to be rectified quickly. they sit in mid table but still need a couple of wins, this might be one of them.

Prediction: Eglinton.

Ardmore v Donemana

Gary Neely’s men have three wins this season which should see them safe, however they have had a number of lack lustre performances and they must be more consistent if they are to move up the table.

Donemana are determined to do the double again already in the senior cup final they will now concentrate in getting a couple of league victories before their cup final date, they may prove to strong for the Bleachgreen men.

Prediction: Donemana.