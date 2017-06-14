CRICKET: Holm men face cup rivals

This Saturday it is quarter-finals of the prestigious Bank of Ireland North West Senior Cup.

Donemana continue their quest of six in a row in what is the tie of the round.

Teenager Marcus Poskitt who scored a match-winning 67 not out for Coleraine against Brigade on Saturday.

While another interesting encounter sees Newbuildings host near neighbours Bready.

Donemana v Coleraine

What a game this should be as second and first in the table clash.

Donemana of course are going for six in a row to create a bit of history and it would be a brave man who would bet against them doing just that, they don’t have a weakness in their side.

Coleraine however are playing some superb cricket currently undefeated they will travel full of confidence.

They have a number of talented youngsters in their side Matthew Poskitt, Steven Hutchinson and the Chopras are fine cricketers, the home side to prevail.

Prediction: Donemana.

Ardmore v Fox Lodge

Gary Neely would have been pleased to see his side get their first league win last week and they will go into this one with a lot more confidence, they are still awaiting Decker Curry to hit top form and this could be the day.

The Foxies have some talented cricketers in their ranks although their bowling looks a little weak, the return to the side of Andrew McGinnis gives them a solid batting line up, home advantage could make the difference.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Newbuildings v Bready

What an occasion this will be for the home side playing a senior cup game on their own ground and although they may be the under dogs they certainly can’t be written off. Young Mark Hannah is a talented opener and of course they have Peat Salmon.

Bready will again be missing skipper David Scanlon and that showed in last weeks heavy defeat at Eglinton, it means that Craig Young, Reece Kelly and Conor Olphert will have to do the bulk of the bowling, they might just be good enough to progress.

Prediction: Bready.

Ballyspallen v Strabane

There is sure to be at least one team from the championship in the semi final after this game.

The home side have shown steady progress in the last few years and they have unearthed some promising youngsters and this augurs well for the future.

The Red Caps main aim this season is to get back into the Premier league, they have only lost once this season so things are going well. they have the bulk of last seasons side still there, with Aron Gillespie batting superbly, they may prove to strong for the home side.

Prediction: Strabane.