CRICKET: Ireland secure U19 World Cup berth

Ireland’s Under-19s pulled off an absolutely stunning win against Scotland at Grainville in Jersey on Monday afternoon - a result that sees Ryan Eagleson’s lads qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand at the start of 2018.

Both sides went into the contest knowing victory would book them a trip to the Antipodes this winter and it was to be no place for the faint-hearted in the final stages.

Ireland had been bowled out for just 108 earlier in the day as they batted first while the Scots looked home for all money when their reply had reached 94 for 5 and needing only 15 runs from there to win the competition themselves.

Just two wickets had separated the teams when they met last week so perhaps it was no surprise that it went down to the wire again, however credit the Irish lads who refused to lie down.

Rory Johnston and Angus Beattie seemed to have matters in hand for the Scots as they posted a 27-run stand for the sixth wicket, however once Varun Chopra split them up by dismissing Beattie for 10, Ireland moved in for the kill.

Aaron Cawley picked up the big scalp of Johnston for 30 soon after and he and Josh Little then combined to close out a huge win as Ireland swarmed all over the Scots’ lower order.

The final five wickets fell for just nine runs leaving the reply closed on 103 - an agonising five short.

Cawley fared best with the ball for the Irish with 3-21 followed closely Little (3-23) while Max Neville chipped in with a valuable 2-12.

Scoring had proven diffifult all day and Ireland’s 108 was pretty much the work of one man, skipper Harry Tector.

The YMCA teenager battled ferociously to make a priceless 55- his knock coming off 139 balls and including just one boundary.

No other batsman made it to double figures with Oliver Brown claiming the bowling honours for Scotland with an excellent 4-15 and Angus Beattie adding 2-13.

It wasn’t to be enough however as Ireland staged their superb late rally and man-of-the-match Tector can now prepare his charges for their winter adventure.