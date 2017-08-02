CRICKET: Ireland women easily see off Scotland

Clare Shillington's powerful 81 helped Ireland to a convincing 76-run win over Scotland in the first of their two Celtic Cup clashes at Dundee today.

The YMCA opener top scored with 81 from 45 balls, hitting 12 fours and clearing the ropes once as the Irish made 146 for 4.

Shillington shared a second wicket stand of 120 in 82 balls with YMCA team-mate Gaby Lewis, who hit five boundaries in her 44 from 47 balls.

In reply, Amy Kenealy got an early breakthough for the Girls in Green, but a determined partnership between sisters Sarah (31) and Kathyrn Bryce (27) ensured Scotland batted out their overs, although they never really challenged the target.

The Wildcats finished on 90 for 4, with Lewis completing a fine all-round performance by claiming 3 for 4.

Meanwhile in the Hanley Energy Inter-Provincial Championship clash at Comber, no play was possible on the second day between the Northern Knights and North West Warriors. Play continues tomorrow at 11am.