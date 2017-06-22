CRICKET: What is going on at Brigade?

After last weekend’s cup action, all sides turn their focus back to Long’s Supervalu Premier League action.

Leaders Coleraine, who will be smarting after suffering two cup exits last weekend, will aim to keep their title challenge on course.

Brigade are a side looking to get their season back up on running when they face Bready.

Drummond v Donemana

The Roesiders are still searching for that elusive first league win, they have come close in a couple of games but to many of their players are under performing with both bat and ball.

Donemana had a mixed weekend last week however they are a side who are looking to win the double once again, William McClintock gave a superb batting display against Coleraine what a talent he and his brother Gary are.

Prediction: Donemana.

Ardmore v Eglinton

The Bleachgreen men were bitterly disappointed with their defeat in the Senior cup, they must now concentrate on getting a few wins in the league to keep them out of a relegation fight.

Eglinton like their opponents need to get into the winning habit; their side has a lot of talented cricketers like the Millar brothers to name just two, they may get a result here.

Prediction: Eglinton.

Fox Lodge v Coleraine

The Foxies have a senior cup semi-final to look forward to and this should give them the incentive to get a few wins under their belts as they sit to close to the bottom of the table, their bowling has shown a marked improvement in recent games.

Coleraine must now concentrate on winning the league as they are now out of the big two competitions it will be interesting to see what effect those set backs will do to them, they should win this one.

Prediction: Coleraine.

Bready v Brigade

The home side are another team who have it all to play for especially with a home Bank of Ireland North West senior cup semi-final on the horizon, albeit against the holders, they will be looking to keep a winning mentality.

What is happening at Beechgrove? They are out of the main competitions and also losing two league games with the players in their side it is very puzzling what has gone wrong. It looks as if their professional will not now be coming, as they have to get back to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: Brigade.