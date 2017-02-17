Dunlop exhibition wows fans at Swiss Motorcycle Show in Zurich

A major exhibition showcasing the story of Northern Ireland’s legendary Dunlop family is taking place this weekend at the Swiss Motorcycle Show in Zurich.

Gary Dunlop and his cousin William embarked on a long road trip with a van crammed full of memorabilia from the careers of their famous fathers, Joey and Robert, including race bikes, leathers, helmets, trophies and personal artefacts, many of which have never before been on display in public.

The trip has echoes of Joey’s mercy missions to the Balkans, when the 26-time TT winner used to travel across Europe on his own to the Balkans to deliver charity aid.

Gary said: “It’s great to see how our dads are known about and remembered in countries like Switzerland. It makes you very proud.”

Austrian rider Horst Saiger, a regular at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix, was instrumental in promoting the Irish road racing display at the event, where Tourism Ireland also have a stand.

Machines on show include the iconic Rotary Norton ridden by Robert to a Superbike double at the North West in 1990 plus the Honda RC45 raced by Joey for the final time at the ill-fated meeting where he tragically lost his life at Tallinn in Estonia in 2000.

William’s 600cc Yamaha Supersport machine is also on display, plus the 125cc Delaney Honda raced last year by Gary as he made his debut between the hedges.