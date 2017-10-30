Gaile claims Ulster Senior title

Churchlands Golden Gloves has trained many champions over the years, but a little bit of history was created recently for the local boxing club.

Roberta Gaile, who is one of the club’s dedicated coaches, brought the first women’s title back to the club.

“I am absolutely delighted to win the Ulster Senior title,” she told Times Sport.

“I’ve always wanted to be the first female to win something for my club.

“Churchlands has been going now for 13 years and has never had a female champion.

“The fight was tough enough but I knew I’d done enough to win it. I trained hard and dropped some weight over the last few months so I am over the moon it paid off. I’m happy now to concentrate on coaching at the club. I love coaching and I’m too old to keep fighting!”

Robert’s hard work outside the ring was also recently recognised when she was awarded the Sports Administrator of the Year award at the Coleraine Sports Awards.

“I look after all the admin in the club so it’s nice to be recognised, though I do what I do because I love our club and the sport itself,” Roberta explained.

“We have a great club. We’re like a wee family. We wouldn’t be in this position without our head coach Michael Fleming who puts his heart and soul into it and really is the best man I know. Hopefully plenty more champions to come.”

As well as Roberta picking up an Ulster Senior title for the club they also secured a Novice title thanks to the performance of Daniel Quinn.

“Daniel was fighting on Saturday in Derry in the Ulster novice championships and I’m very proud to say he won.

“He is 13-years-old and won his final against a very good boy from Lisburn, fighting at 39kgs.

“Daniel has only been with us for one season. He is a pleasure to coach and thoroughly deserves this win.

“He trains extremely hard and loves boxing so much.

“This is only the beginning of our boxing season so with two Ulster champions already it’s a great start.”