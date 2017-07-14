GOLF: Fairweather carries Ulster hopes

Knock’s Colin Fairweather will carry Ulster hopes into the semi-finals of the Cathedral Eye Clinic North of Ireland Championship at Royal Portrush today.

The 26-year-old beat Gareth Lappin (Belvoir Park) and then Derek Downie (Kirkistown Castle) to set up a last four meeting with leading qualifier Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk GC).

“I finally holed a few putts there which was a help for the confidence going around,” said Fairweather.

“The putting in qualifying was fine but you know what it’s like, each day can be different.

“I am slowly getting the confidence back and finding a way to get it around. It’s coming together.”

His opponent this morning, Caolan Rafferty beat Tandragee’s Ross Dutton and Darragh Coghlan to reach the semi-finals.

“It was a struggle this afternoon. Some of it was tired golf and the rest was the elements. I will try and get the feet up this evening and get ready for the morning,” he said.

The other semi-final this morning will see Alex Gleeson (Castle) take on Rowan Lester (Hermitage).

The semi-finals get underway this morning at 8.30am.

RESULTS

Cathedral Eye Clinic North of Ireland Championship at Royal Portrush

Round 3: D Downie (Kirkistown Castle) bt J Murphy (Kinsale) 3&1; C Fairweather (Knock) bt G Lappin (Belvoir Pk) 2 holes; D Coughlan (Portmarnock) bt A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 1 hole; C Rafferty (Dundalk) bt R Dutton (Tandragee) at 19th’; A Gleeson (Castle) bt E Smith (Laytown & Bettystown) 3&2; Paul Murphy (Rosslare) bt F Mason (Moor Hall) 6&5; R Mulranny (Galway) bt J Yates (Naas) 4&2; R Lester (Hermitage) bt C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown) 2 holes.

Quarter-finals: Fairweather bt Downie 2 holes; Rafferty bt Coughlan 4&2; Gleeson bt Murphy2&1; Lester bt Mullarney 3&1.