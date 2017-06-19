GOLF: Northern Ireland caddie guides Brooks Koepka to US Open title

Northern Ireland caddie Ricky Elliott guided Brooks Koepka to US Open glory at Erin Hills on Sunday.

The American equalled the tournament’s lowest winning score of 16 under to claim his first major.

Portrush man Elliott, a former Ireland Boys and Youths international, caddied for Ben Curtis when the American won the Texas Open in 2012.

There is also a financial windfall for Elliott, who pockets a percentage of Koepka’s prize money of £1.6m.

Graeme McDowell, also from Portrush, won the US Open 2010 with Rory McIlroy triumphing the following year.

Elliott was a contemporary of Michael Hoey and Colm Moriarty and played on the Ireland team that competed in the European Youths Championship in the late 1990s.

Koepka had three successive birdies from the 14th to match the total set by McIlroy when he won in 2011 on a par-71 layout compared to this par 72.

His five-under 67 was only bettered by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama who posted 66 to tie for second on 12 under with overnight leader Brian Harman (72).

McIlroy and McDowell both failed to make the cut at the tournament in Wisconsin.