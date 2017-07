Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey saved his best round to the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart.

The Galgorm Castle player shot a seven-under 65 to finish 11-under for the tournament and tied for 30th place.

Hoey was one of five players to receive and invite and he went into the weekend as the only ‘local’ contender after shock exits for defending champion and host Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell.