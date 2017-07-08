Search

IRISH OPEN: Over 18,000 pass through gates at Portstewart Golf Club for second day

Justin Rose, Graham McDowell and Tommy Fleetwood delights golf fans at Portstewart after their second rounds on the Dubai Duty Ferr Irish Open on Friday.

Over 18,000 people passed through the gates of the North Coast venue on the second day.

Justin Rose of England plays on to the 11th Green during Day 2 of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Portstewart Golf Club

