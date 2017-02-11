Stocky wins Irish Seniors title

Congratulations to local pool player Raymond Stockman after he was crowned the Irish Blackball Association Seniors Individual Champion.

The Coleraine man picked up the title following his 7-1 win over Con Price in the final at the Ardboyne Hotel in Navan on Sunday.

After a walkover in the first round ‘Stocky’ edged out Martin Rothwell 6-4 in the second round.

That set up a quarter final showdown with Peter Noonan, and the local player eased past him winning 6-1 in the end.

The semi final clash with Pat Merrigan didn’t cause him much concern either as he ran out 7-0 winner.

“Winning the final 7-1 to become the Irish Seniors champion makes the miles I travel for pool worthwhile, the journey home will be sweet,” Raymond told Times Sport following his victory in the final.