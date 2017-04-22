Tandragee 100: Guy Martin crashes unhurt on Honda race debut

Guy Martin’s race debut for the Honda Racing team ended abruptly with a crash on the opening lap of the first Superbike race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

Martin, who was making his first appearance at the Irish National road race meeting for the first time since 2005, crashed at Marlacoo corner after tangling with Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan.

The Lincolnshire rider had qualified in 17th place for the race on Friday, riding his new Fireblade SP2 Superstock machine.

Martin and Jordan both escaped injury and were pictured afterwards enjoying a cup of tea as the race continued.

The English star is making his racing comeback this year for Honda after missing the whole of the 2016 season. Martin is required to complete six races in order to gain his licence to compete at the Isle of Man TT.

The 35-year-old is also set to race at the Cookstown 100 next weekend, returning to the Orritor course where he won both Superbike races in 2015.

