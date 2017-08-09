ULSTER GP: Practice and race schedule

The 2017 MCE Ulster Grand Prix is underway around the fastest road racing course in the world.
WEDNESDAY, August 9
Practice
Roads closed from 10am, re-opening by 9.30pm
THURSDAY, August 10
Ulster Grand Prix Practice and Charles Hurst Motorcycles Dundrod 150
Race 1: Belfast International Airport Dundrod 150 National
Race 2: GymCo Ultra-Lightweight/ Lightweight
Race 3: DGH Services Dundrod 150 Challenge
Race 4: Topaz Airport Road Service Station Dundrod 150 Superbike
Race 5: CVRS Media Supertwins
Roads closed from 10am, re-opening by 9.30pm
SATURDAY, August 12
MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix
Race 1: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Superstock
Race 2: Centra Whitemountain Service Station Supersport
Race 3: Plant Lubrication NI Lightweight/Ultra-Lightweight
Race 4: MMB Surfacing Superbike
Race 5: Barron Transport Services Supersport
Race 6: Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins
Race 7: Around A Pound Superbike
Roads closed from 9.30am, re-opening by 8.30pm
