ULSTER GP: Two riders involved in serious incident at Dundrod

Racing at the Dundrod 150 on Thursday was delayed following a serious incident involving two competitors.

The crash occurred past the Joey’s Windmill section of the course in the National race, resulting in a red-flag situation. A delay of more than an hour ensued before racing resumed, with the National race declared a result after three laps.

Both riders involved were treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

No official details have been announced by the organising Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club.