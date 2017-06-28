Search

WATCH: Amazing golf trick shot lands Shane place in Irish Open Pro-Am

A screengrab from the amazing trickshot.

It has to go down as one of the most impressive golf trick shots ever seen on social media.

Twitter user Shane O'Hara's planning and poise to execute a remarkable sequence which involved everything from a delicate chip shot, pool tables the domino effect and impeccable use of European Tour commentary, has landed him a top prize with the Rory Foundation.

His brilliant shot has just won him a place in next week's Irish Open Pro-Am at Portstewart Golf Club and a two-night stay on the north coast.

Watch and be amazed. Well played, Shane!