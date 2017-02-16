Win keeps Coleraine Ladies Twos in front

Coleraine Ladies Twos made the long trip down to Castlederg to face Derg Valley Twos on a cold, sunny Saturday for a table topping clash.

After the long journey, the girls were eager to warm up and go out fighting to maintain their lead.

From the whistle, the Coleraine girls dominated possession with numerous attacks in the opposition’s circle, however they failed to get a shot on target. After 10 minutes a quick break from Derg saw the first shot on goal narrowly missed, skimming the goal post.

Shortly after, a penalty corner awarded to Coleraine saw them score their first goal, with Ciara Richmond managing to hit the back of the net after 17 minutes. The half continued with Coleraine well in charge but finding it hard to get the elusive second goal. Nearing the end of the first half the score was still only 1-0 to Coleraine which didn’t reflect the upper hand which they had. That was to change though as Zoe Campbell managed to score a second goal in the 29th minute after Louise Dornan’s strike was saved.

The second half started with the Coleraine girls eager to maintain their possession, however it was clear that the Derg side were willing to put up a fight, with a wall of defenders managing to keep them at bay. The battle continued with Coleraine showing a lot of potential with some great passing between the midfielders and forwards. Finally with another superb ball fired in on goal by Emma Jamison, towards the left post and Zoe Campbell skilfully secured the final goal. The game continued as the girls wanted to increase the score, however after a Derg injury the game petered out with a comfortable 3-0 win to Coleraine.

This result increases Coleraine’s advantage at the top of Junior Six to ten points with two games in hand. Their main rivals are now Portadown, who moved into fourth place, twelve points behind but with two games in hand of Coleraine.

Many thanks to Ian Jinks for umpiring.

Next week the girls continue on their travels with a trip to Banbridge.