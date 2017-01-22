SCHOOLS’ CUP: Friends and Coleraine share the spoils

Friends’ School, Lisburn and Coleraine Grammar will face a replay after an exciting 10-10 draw in the third tound of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

Coleraine’s Daniel McCreadie took advantage of turnover ball won at the breakdown before off-loading to James Millsopp who finished with an unconverted try to give his team a 5-0 lead. Ten minutes later and Coleraine increased their lead to 10-0.

Peter Weisener won a lineout ball which was then taken forward by Hugo Mawhinney, who beat three defenders before touching down for an unconverted try.

Friends got three points on the board when the ever reliable Ben McCaughey converted a penalty opportunity.

In the second half, Bradley Mulholland ran in a try, which was converted by Ben McCaughey for 10-10.

The replay has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 25 at 2:30pm.