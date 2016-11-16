Fancy dating a celebrity?

Have you ever wanted to date a celebrity? Well now’s your chance.

Lime Pictures is currently casting for the second series of the E4 dating show, Celebs Go Dating.

“We are looking for singletons, aged over 18 who fancy a date with one of our celebrities. E4 viewers who take a shine to our celebrities can apply to take part but will only get selected for a date night if the expert’s think they have a real chance of being compatible,” a spokesperson said.

“If you or your friends are single, aged over 18 and fancy a date with one of our celebs, then please email dating@limepictures.com.”