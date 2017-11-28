TV Licensing asks customers to go paperless

TV Licensing is urging customers across Northern Ireland to join the 7.6 million people who currently receive their licence online.

The SwitchNI Campaign, which was launched this week, encourages customers to go paperless and sign-up for an e-licence.

More bills

Customers who pay by Direct Debit or the full amount annually, can now choose to receive TV Licensing information by email, check their details at any time online, and remain fully covered without the need for a paper licence.

Figures reveal that almost 150,000 licence holders across Northern Ireland have already joined the paperless revolution – an increase of more than 22,000 in the past year.

Belfast currently leads the way with e-licences, but the increasing trend is also visible in the Bangor area where more than 7,000 people currently receive their licence by email. Other strong e-licence areas include Lisburn, Newry and Antrim.

To continue reducing the number of paper licences issued, TV Licensing is hoping more customers will sign-up to keep their information safe and secure online.

TV Licensing is sending instructions to Licence Fee payers about the simple process to switch to an e-licence. The campaign creative shows payers they no longer need a paper licence, so can dispose of it, or even turn it into an origami swan.

Karen Grimason, spokesperson for TV Licence said: “Getting your licence online instead of the traditional paper copy means we use less paper and have more money for programmes.

“Thousands of people across Northern Ireland have already made the switch and we would urge other customers who pay by direct debit or counterfoil to take that step towards an e-licence. Making the switch is easy and can be done quickly and safely online. Just visit tvlicensing.co.uk/switchNI and select “Update your licence. “

If you watch or record live TV, either through your TV or live online through a website, then you need to be covered by a TV Licence. You also need a licence to watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device.