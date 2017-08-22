Festival fun for revellers of all ages

In addition to catering for all those ‘big kids’ out there, the 2017 Hilden Beer and Music Festival will also offer a fantastic range of activities for children.

The annual event, due to take place at Hilden Brewery near Lisburn from August 25 - 27, is set to be bigger than ever with more acts, more stages and a host of family friendly activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

Unholy Gospel Band and The Answer frontman Cormac Neeson reminds people that some tickets are still available for the 2017 Hilden Beer and Music Festival.

On Sunday, August 27, the kids’ zone will really come to life.

The Secret Door, which specialises in art and creative workshops for children, will be delivering face painting, canvas pop art, fabric wall hanging paintings, cardboard guitars and an art competition with prizes. Budding little musicians can also look forward to workshops with The Gathering Drum circle.

“The 2017 festival is particularly proud to be offering a host of activities suitable for children with sensory processing difficulties,” a spokesperson explained. “The Secret Door will be pairing with Sensory Sensations to offer multi-sensory play activities, including messy play trays, UV dark tents, bouncy castles and more. These organisations facilitate babies and children on the ASD/ADHD scale from low to high functioning, so no child will be left out of the fun.”

More than 30 artists and bands will play this year’s event, which is Ireland’s longest running annual beer and music festival.

Now celebrating its 35th year, the festival showcases the finest collection of music, complemented by a wide range of local beers, ciders and spirits.

Some tickets for this year’s festival are still available by logging on to taproomhilden.com/hilden-beer-music-festival-2017