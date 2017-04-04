Full Slane lineup confirmed

The full lineup for this year’s Slane Castle concert has been revealed.

Guns N’ Roses will headline the showpiece music event and other acts include Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin.

The 80,000 tickets sold out within minutes when Guns N’ Roses were confirmed in December 2016.

“I am delighted with this line up. Royal Blood is a really exciting act and I am thrilled they are on the bill. The local connection with Otherkin is special,” said Lord Henry Mountcharles who lives in Slane Castle.