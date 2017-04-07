Get ready for the party of the year at the Opera House

Step back in time and get ready for the biggest party in town! A sparkling new production of The Wedding Singer will play the Grand Opera House for one week only from Tuesday April 11 – Saturday April 15.

Jon Robyns, Ray Quinn, Cassie Compton, Roxanne Pallett and Ruth Madoc will star in the hilarious musical based on the hit film.

It’s 1985. Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. When his own fiancée dumps him at the altar a seriously bummed out Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

Can sweet natured Julia and her best friend Holly lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight? Or is he going to see her head off down the aisle with Wall Street bad boy Glen. Only Grandma Rosie seems to be able to see that Robbie and Julia are the couple that are meant to be.

West End and Musical Theatre star Jon Robyns plays Robbie Hart. Most recently he starred in Legally Blonde as Emmett Forrest, other theatre credits include Enjolras in Les Misérables, Spamalot, Memphis and Avenue Q.

He is joined on stage by British singer-songwriter Ray Quinn as Glen who shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV1’s The X Factor in 2006 and as champion of Dancing on Ice in 2009. In 2014 he won Dancing on Ice: Champion of Champions. His theatre credits include Danny Zuko in Grease (West End), Dirty Dancing (West End) and Legally Blonde (UK Tour).

Looking forward to a return to Belfast, Ray Quinn said: “The show is really good fun and at the end of the night everyone is on their feet dancing,

“It’s a party with a real touch of the 80s.

“I was born in ‘88 but my guilty pleasure is definitely music from the 80s.

“The script is hilarious. It is written by the same people who wrote the film so it is the same storyline but it has been adapted for the stage,

“It’s a little bit cheeky; a little bit naughty.”

Ray will be joined on stage by West End leading lady and X Factor finalist Cassie Compton plays Julia; her roles include Sabrina in American Psycho (Almeida, London) and Eponine in Les Misérables.

Playing best friend Holly, Roxanne Pallett is perhaps best known for her long-standing role as Jo in ITV’s Emmerdale. She has also appeared in Waterloo Road and Casualty on screen and in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Vagina Monologues and John Godber’s On The Piste on stage.

No stranger to stage and screen, comedy veteran Ruth Madoc joins the company as Grandma Rosie. Ruth became a household name in the Eighties when she played Gladys Pugh in BBC comedy series Hi-De-Hi! More recently we’ve seen her on screen in ITV’s Benidorm, Mount Pleasant (Sky) and Stella (Sky).

“Ruth Madic is fantastic,” continued Ray. “She works so hard and is really amazing. You don’t want to miss her twerking in the show!”

The Wedding Singer 2017 UK Tour is Directed and Choreographed by Nick Winston. Set and Costumes are by Francis O’Connor. Musical Supervision is by Sarah Travis with Musical Direction and Orchestration by George Dyer. Lighting Design is by Ben Cracknell with Sound Design by Richard Brooker. Video Design is by Jack Henry James and Casting by Jim Arnold. The Wedding Singer is produced by Dan Looney, Paulden Hall Productions, Tom O’Connell and Jason Haigh-Ellery.

Don’t miss your chance to join the party of the year – with a musical that promises to get you up dancing faster than your Dad at a wedding, The Wedding Singer is packed with songs which capture all the fun and energy of the Adam Sandler smash hit film. The Wedding Singer plays the Grand Opera House from April 11 – 15. To book visit www.goh.co.uk